The economic crisis derived from Covid-19 in Mexico has made more women engage in prostitution to survive. Even some who had retired have been forced to take to the streets again to earn a living, without any support from the government.

Claudia never liked putting on makeup, or wearing fitted clothes. For ten years she was able to stop doing it, but the crisis derived from the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to return to the streets with prostitution as the only source of income.

“The situation has been very difficult, it is no longer the same as 10 years ago. First of all because of my age, because there are more young people. So the client is looking for more girls, ”laments Claudia, 41.

In contrast, Frida has been in this activity for 18 continuous years. She says she likes to “transform,” that she has taken makeup courses, and that every day she carefully chooses the most attractive outfit for those she calls clients.

Facing the risk of contagion and empty streets

Although from different perspectives, these Mexican women share the same bitter reality. Today, more than ever, it has become difficult to have “time” with clients, as they call them, to bring sustenance to their homes and feed their children.

The pandemic that left the public space nearly empty also reduced his options and increased the danger. In addition to the risks inherent in human trafficking, they now have no choice but to face the possibility of contagion from the coronavirus.

Is not easy. Women in a situation of prostitution are a group of the population that does not receive support of any kind from the Government. What they do is not considered a job, although for some of them it is as worthy as any other.

Elvira Madrid, president of the “Elisa Martínez” Women’s Support Street Brigade, an association dedicated to providing support to those engaged in what they call sex service, has had to redouble efforts.

“Before the pandemic, we detected 7,700 female sex workers in the diagnosis. As in August, when we did the diagnosis again, we saw that there were 15,200. Why? Because most of them had been expelled from their jobs, “he says.

“Even the same ones that maybe left with me back then have returned for the same reason, for the same situation of the pandemic. That his partner, or the business they started, fell apart, then yes we are suffering a lot, ”adds Claudia.

“Obviously, due to the pandemic, everything has been greatly affected, in the closure of hotels. There is no more work, it was scarce. Also for the help that the Government said it was going to give us and it never arrived, neither in cards nor in pantries. I put it like this, if I worked from 8 to 12, then I would go home. And now I arrive at 8 o’clock and I leave at 6 o’clock in the morning and let’s see if I work, ”Frida seconded.

The Street Brigade, a prop for women

Fortunately for these women, the Street Brigade has been a pillar that has allowed them to emerge afloat. In their small space, in the heart of the Historic Center of Mexico City, they provide gynecological care, tests such as pap smears, HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, but also psychological counseling, computer courses, human rights workshops and of literacy.

If it weren’t for the support they receive from the Brigade, they would be helpless, since the welfare and social assistance programs simply do not appear.

“There is support for single mothers, for merchants, for this and for that, but not for the sex worker,” Claudia reproaches.

“We as sex workers do not have any support from anyone, not from a government or anything. Nor can they tell us ‘it is that they are the last’. No, neither the last aid nor the first. We don’t exist, we are people who see us, they discriminate against us because of our work, ”Frida complains indignantly.

But despite everything, the lack of support, the risk of contagion of coronavirus and other diseases, Claudia, Frida and thousands of others in the capital of Mexico go out every day to stand on a corner of the city to see if they can win the lifetime.