The exact sciences have also been loaded with biases throughout their history, even being used as tools of discrimination. In her book ‘The Invention of the Sexes’, Lu Ciccia, doctor in gender studies and biotechnology graduate, exposes an androcentric and macho bias, which even today looks for arguments in laboratories to show women and diverse communities as inferior or abnormal. We spoke with the author in this edition of Ellas Hoy.

