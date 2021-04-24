In 2018 the Australian Government launched a project to educate children and young people in sexuality and interpersonal relationships. But the result, released this year, has been widely criticized. In total, almost $ 4 million was allocated to create more than 350 content including videos, podcasts and educational materials for The Good Society portal. The controversial campaign uses analogies with tacos, milkshakes and swimming with sharks to explain what sexual consent is. The messages are confusing, inaccurate, and seem to come from a time when the word sex was taboo.

