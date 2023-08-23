Women’s football made history in this edition of the world championship that ended with the victory of the Spanish team. The average attendance of the Women’s World Cup in just the first 48 games was 29% higher than the same number of games in the France 2019 edition. And the final match between Spain and England was the most watched women’s football event in Spanish history. However, issues such as the salary of the players continue to show gender inequality.

