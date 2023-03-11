Testimonies of sexual violence present in different contexts in Guatemala, Mexico and Colombia. How are the initiatives to counteract this situation going? What is happening with the implementation of measures to achieve safe abortions in countries where it is allowed, such as Colombia and Argentina?

In this program a hard story appears in Guatemala, which shows the drama of thousands of vulnerable girls, who denounce being victims of sexual violence. In 2022 alone, more than 67,000 pregnancies among girls between the ages of 10 and 19 were registered in that country.

On the other hand, a look at the acid attacks in Mexico and the Malena Law to sanction these attacks.

Also what about the new generations of Wayuu women in La Guajira, Colombia, who fight against forced marriage and sexual violence.

Ecuadorian feminist expert, Verónica Vera, analyzes these forms of violence and how to prevent them. She also explains what happens with the implementation of legal advances on the issue of abortion.

And one year after the ruling in Colombia, promoted by Causa Justa, we explain how much progress has been made in other countries such as Argentina.

Finally, experts explain the premises of the debate on the abolition and regulation of prostitution.