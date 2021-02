Karim Alvarado, 39, went out to buy candy for a children’s party, and never returned. © France 24

More than 5,000 women were reported missing in Peru and 138 died victims of femicide throughout 2020. Authorities warn that, on average, every two hours a woman disappears in the Andean nation. This is the other pandemic, a phenomenon that is repeated across the planet in the context of sexist violence that was exacerbated and made even more invisible by the Covid-19 health crisis.