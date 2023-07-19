Chile is a pioneer in implementing a parental responsibility policy. In November 2022, the National Registry of Alimony Debtors came into force, a hope for mothers who have had to raise their children alone. In the country, 84% of child support is not paid, so this law will allow funds to be withheld from the bank accounts of debtor parents. However, access to justice is still difficult for women in precarious situations.
