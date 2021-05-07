Worldwide, Covid-19 cost women more than $ 800 billion in lost income in one year. A value equivalent to the combined GDP of more than 98 countries. Regarding Labor Day, which is commemorated every May 1, the NGO Oxfam published data that show how women have suffered more from work and income since the pandemic was declared. In addition to being already overrepresented in precarious and poorly paid sectors, the crisis worsened conditions.

