





International rejection of Turkey’s decision to abandon the Istanbul Convention, designed to combat sexist violence. The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan left the pact it signed in 2011, and to which 34 members of the European Council belong, claiming that it “normalizes homosexuality” and that it is incompatible with “Turkey’s social and family values.” After the announcement, thousands of women hold protests of rejection. And it is that in the year 2020 in the country the murder of 300 women was registered at the hands of their partners or ex-partners.