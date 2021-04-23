



© France 24

The United Nations Population Fund, in charge of evaluating sexual and reproductive health in the world, published a report called ‘My Body Belongs to Me: claiming the right to autonomy and self-determination’, in which it shows that almost half of women in 57 developing countries cannot decide about their body. They are prohibited from choosing whether to have sex with their partners, use contraception, or seek health care, normalizing abuses such as rape, forced sterilization, virginity testing, and female genital mutilation.