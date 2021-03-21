There are many forms of protest, and one of them is music. In this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk with two feminists who promote powerful songs against machismo. One of these is ‘disappeared’, which was born within the project ‘Letras Contra la Violencia’ of the United Nations Population Fund in Panama, with support from the private sector. Another composition is ‘Canción sin Miedo’ by the Mexican Vivir Quintana y El Palomar, which was launched in 2020 and has become a feminist anthem that has been adapted in various countries according to their own stories. .

