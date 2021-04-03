





Nicole Peck is a Colombian teenager who lives with her family in Africa. This 17-year-old, along with her sister and friends, created the organization ‘Freedom2flow’ to combat menstrual poverty, collecting donations to give reusable pads / sanitary napkins to girls in Nairobi. In the country, 65% of young women live without resources to manage their menstrual period healthily and as a result suffer from infections that can be fatal. In addition, once a month they must withdraw from normal life, since, while bleeding, they cannot go to school or go out on the streets.