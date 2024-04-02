The Lower House of Thailand gave the green light to the legalization of equal marriage, a project that must be approved by the Senate and signed by the king to become a reality. In this broadcast of Ellas Hoy we review this step in terms of the rights of LGBTIQ+ people in the midst of a region that punishes and represses people with diverse sexual orientations. We also talk about Argentina, where a court recognized for the first time a group of transgender women as victims of crimes against humanity committed during the military dictatorship. and we review the life of Marielle Franco, murdered Brazilian politician and feminist.

In Ellas Hoy we review the world about the most important events and struggles regarding gender. These are the topics that marked the week's agenda:

Thailand, one step closer to equal marriage in the midst of a region that punishes the LGBT population

In a relevant step for the LGBTIQ+ population, the Lower House of Parliament gave the green light to the law that legalizes equal marriage in Thailand. Thus, the country could become the first in Southeast Asia and the third on the entire continent to allow people of the same sex to marry.

Rights of the LGBTIQ+ population in Southeast Asia. © France 24

The bill amends the terms 'husbands' and 'wives' for gender-neutral references. At the same time, it gives LGBTIQ+ couples inheritance and adoption rights within the kingdom.

Thailand is at the forefront of rights for people with diverse sexual orientations in Southeast Asia. According to Human Rights Watch, in countries like Malaysia and Myanmar, same-sex couples are punished with up to 20 years in prison. While in Brunei gay men can face the death penalty and women are even punished with whipping.

Argentina: trans women recognized for the first time as victims of crimes against humanity

For the first time, a court recognized a group of transgender women as victims of crimes against humanity committed during the last military dictatorship. The court convicted former security agents of sexual violence, among other crimes, committed inside a clandestine detention center.

The decision comes shortly after thousands of protesters took to the streets for the day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice. The protesters criticized President Javier Milei's position on the crimes of the military dictatorship, which they classify as “denialist”, including his questioning of the number of missing people. In Argentina, as in many countries, it is women who search for their missing people.

“The mothers, the grandmothers, were the first who dared to reveal themselves and denounce a situation of terrorism that was being carried out by this military dictatorship,” says Paula Giménez, director of NODAL for France 24.

A legacy that has extended to new generations.”That strength that those women had, the first to confront the military dictatorship, we are also those women who are taking to the streets in millions to demand compliance with those rights that we also get in the streets,” says Giménez.

Who was Marielle Franco, feminist councilor who fought for human rights in Brazil?

In Brazil, the Police arrested three people suspected of having ordered the murder in 2018 of Marielle Franco, a left-wing councilor recognized for her fight against racism, police violence and homophobia. Franco defined herself as a feminist, black and lesbian. During her life she gave a voice to different minorities and fought for human rights. Her death shocked Brazil and triggered a wave of protests.



An image of the late activist and councilor Marielle Franco projected on a building during a tribute to commemorate the fifth anniversary of her murder, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 14, 2023. REUTERS – Amanda Perobelli

What is mifepristone, the abortion pill that divides America?

The name of the pill mifepristone began to be heard more strongly after the reversal of the Roe v. Wade, who protected the right to abortion throughout the United States. Since then, the drug has been in the crosshairs of conservative groups, who say it is unsafe. For their part, feminist movements assure that it is essential to protect women's reproductive rights.



A container containing boxes of mifepristone, the first medication in a medication abortion, is prepared for patients at the Alamo Women's Clinic in Carbondale, Illinois, USA, on April 20, 2023. REUTERS – Evelyn Hockstein

Mifepristone was approved in 2000 by the FDA, the federal Food and Drug Administration agency, as an abortion method and is taken along with misoprostol. Since its approval, only five deaths associated with the drug have been reported per million inhabitants, that is, it has a mortality rate of 0.0005%. According to CNN, “studies show that the safety of mifepristone is on par with that of common over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen.”