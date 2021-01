Since 2003, the Brazilian artist Juliana Notari has participated in various spaces with her sculpture Dra. Diva. A vulva that bleeds and that opens to reflect on being a woman and on the constant violence that machismo exerts on bodies. Its most recent representation rises 33 meters high on a mountain in Pernambuco, visible to all remembering a necessary discussion. At Ellas Hoy we spoke with Notari about the implications of her work for human rights. .