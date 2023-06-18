Argentina published the regulation of the Law of Gender Equity in the Media, which seeks greater equality of rights among people regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. The measure, which was approved in 2021, will give more voice and responsibility to women in the mass media, but also to trans and non-binary people. In Ellas Hoy we address the progress that this regulation represents.

