Ecuador launched its Ministry of Women and Human Rights and a Single Registry of Violence (RUV). This tool is expected to gather information from nine State institutions to deal with cases of violence in a coordinated manner and thus be able to prevent femicides. Only this year there are at least 272 of these crimes in the country. The RUV was prepared with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Spotlight initiative of the European Union and the UN.

