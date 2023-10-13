Friday, October 13, 2023, 8:50 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The National Police has increased prevention in its police stations and other facilities in the Region of Murcia to avoid attacks related to the war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and, specifically, with the call of its former leader and founder Khaled Mashal to all Muslims to carry out this Friday “a day of anger and apply Islamic Jihad on a global level.”

As in the rest of Spain, the General Directorate of the Police asked the agents for “maximum diligence when taking extreme security measures.” And it was recalled that although there is hardly any population with Jewish interests in the Region, on October 7, the attempt by a group of Moroccans to assault and release a detainee at the Mossos d’Esquadra Police Station in Salt (Gerona) ended. with three detainees and several injured officers.