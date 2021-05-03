With restrictions against coronavirus infections and a health system in permanent tension in the AMBA, clandestine parties they took over the map of crimes to be fought by the authorities. To the scandal in Nordelta this Saturday, another two cases were added that the City Police destroyed in the neighborhoods of Palermo and La Paternal this Sunday.

The first party was held in a legal study of the street Humboldt to 1700, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, where the Buenos Aires police came after a call to 911 at 4.40 in the morning, with complaints about loud music.

According to sources of the force, upon reaching the place, a man opened the door and, although music and shouts were heard, denied there was a party.

“At the insistence of the preventers, the owner of the place left and they ended up identifying to 14 people“in that direction, police reported.

The Palermo law firm where a clandestine party was held.

The staff indicated that in the same place, at 3:20, police officers had registered the departure of four women who took a rented car by application.

The host and manager of the place He was arrested for the violation of “resistance to authority“and refused to testify. It was released later to verify that he had no criminal record.

The case involves the Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 5, headed by Ramón Kessler.

In the La Carbonilla neighborhood

The Buenos Aires police also reported a meeting prohibited in a house located in block 9 of the emergency neighborhood The Charcoal, where officers also attended for a complaint of annoying noise.

There they verified the music that came from a corridor, in which there were speakers and a sound system with some seven people dancing in a closed space.

When consulting with the owner, she stated that they were celebrating a birthday with relatives who were not from the area, so we proceeded to discourage such a meeting.

In the case, the Criminal, Misconduct and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 4, in charge of Mauro Tereszko and the Sole Secretariat of the flagrante delicto area, which ordered the notification of the seven persons present, of between 19 and 55 years.

Nordelta, the antecedent

About 70 people, including a former Boca Juniors footballer, participated in a clandestine party in Nordelta, where there was even a live cumbia show to celebrate the businessman’s birthday. Victor Cesar Chirico (49), who in 2019 was sentenced to 3 years in suspended prison for the collapse of a work in Santa Teresita that ended with six workers dead.

Clandestine party in a private neighborhood in Nordelta: four detainees. There was the former Boca Clemente Rodríguez. Photo file.

The Buenos Aires Police arrested four people, between 43 and 49 years old, for trying to attack the agents who arrived at the scene to suspend the event that took place in the town of Milberg Corner.

The clandestine party was held in the private neighborhood of El Yacht, in Nordelta, and one of the participants was former Boca Juniors side Clemente Rodríguez.

The event was played by the band El Show de Andy, which was known in the prepandemic for being the fetish artist of footballers for their private parties.

DS