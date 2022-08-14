They throw the body of a man into the street to give a macabre warning

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
They dumped the body of a 40-year-old man in one of the streets of the Ate-Vitarte district.
They dumped the body of a 40-year-old man in one of the streets of the Ate-Vitarte district.
Residents of the Ate-Vitarte district, in Peru, were shocked by the terrible discovery.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 14, 2022, 03:21 PM
The lifeless body of a person was found at the intersection of Pedro Ruiz Gallo avenue with San Martín streetat kilometer 8.5 of the Central Highway, in the district of Ate Vitarte, in Peru.
According to ‘América Televisión’, it would be a man of approximately 40 years old who was wearing black shorts and had his head wrapped in a bag. Also, a paper was found on his body that reads: “Whoever is stealing will be the same”.
(Also read: Video: thief fired his gun by mistake and killed his partner).
According to the testimony of residents of the sector collected by the National Police of Peru, the body would have been thrown around 3 am In addition, they indicated that they did not know the victim.
Police officers surrounded the place and were waiting for criminalistics experts.
(Keep reading: The ‘Niño del terror’, a young serial killer who hid in Colombia).
The media reported that there are no surveillance cameras in the areais close to the train tracks and does not have lighting either.
During the transmission of the information, the presence of neighbors in the area was not seen.
More news
Man discovered that his wife apparently poisoned his food
The institutional crisis that has Peru on the ropes
The Venezuelan consulate has become a den for thieves
TRADE PERU (GDA)
August 14, 2022, 03:21 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#throw #body #man #street #give #macabre #warning
Leave a Reply