Sunday, August 14, 2022
They throw the body of a man into the street to give a macabre warning

August 14, 2022
Crime

They dumped the body of a 40-year-old man in one of the streets of the Ate-Vitarte district.

Residents of the Ate-Vitarte district, in Peru, were shocked by the terrible discovery.

The lifeless body of a person was found at the intersection of Pedro Ruiz Gallo avenue with San Martín streetat kilometer 8.5 of the Central Highway, in the district of Ate Vitarte, in Peru.

According to ‘América Televisión’, it would be a man of approximately 40 years old who was wearing black shorts and had his head wrapped in a bag. Also, a paper was found on his body that reads: “Whoever is stealing will be the same”.

According to the testimony of residents of the sector collected by the National Police of Peru, the body would have been thrown around 3 am In addition, they indicated that they did not know the victim.

Police officers surrounded the place and were waiting for criminalistics experts.

The media reported that there are no surveillance cameras in the areais close to the train tracks and does not have lighting either.

During the transmission of the information, the presence of neighbors in the area was not seen.

TRADE PERU (GDA)

