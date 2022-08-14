Until further notice the Sound Garden of the National Sound Library will be closed to the public in its face-to-face format, reported the Ministry of Culturedue to the collapse of part of the perimeter fence due to the rainy.

Through a statement, the federal agency indicated that it was the police officers of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) in charge of the protection of the building located in the Santa Catarina neighborhood, Coyoacán mayor’s office, who reported between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. this Saturday the fall of the fence that overlooks Francisco Sosa street.

Likewise, the federal Ministry of Culture highlighted that the incident did not leave injured people or damage to the collection, only damages to the property of the House of the Sounds of Mexico and the garden of the adjoining house, since the area has already been protected.

He added that in the coming days the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage Sites and Monuments (DGSMPC) of the Ministry of Culture will carry out an opinion in order to make use of the insurance, while the area of Civil protection determine the level of risk, procedures that will give way to the restoration of the structure, which will be in charge of expert personnel.

While, regarding the cause, the agency highlighted that it was due to the softening of the wall due to the rains, earthquakes and the passage of time, since the structure and the building, also known as Alvarado Housedate from the 18th century, with only one restoration during the first decade of this century, and it is that its construction was made with adobe and covered with masonry and paint.

However, despite the fact that the Sound Garden will remain closed during the work, the Ministry of Culture announced that the Fonoteca Nacional will maintain the activities through its channel of Youtube and on the platform with you in the distance. culture. gob.mx.

While, finally, he underlined that Casa Alvarado is considered Historical monument by the Directorate of Colonial Monuments since April 27, 1932 for its Andalusian and Moorish influence, as well as for considering that the conqueror Pedro de Alvarado lived there.