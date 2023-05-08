León, Guanajuato.- Several black bags with human remains inside were located in the Barrio de San Miguel, in the city of León, Guanajuato.

The discovery was made at 03:30 in the morning this Sunday by motorists who were driving along Río Yaqui street on the corner with Honda de San Miguel, who after checking the bags reported to the emergency number 911.

Municipal Police agents arrived shortly after and upon reviewing the bags, confirmed that they were human remains and reported the fact to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The police delimited the area and later elements of the National Guard arrived to support.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) began the investigation and the remains were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).