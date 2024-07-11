Ciudad Juárez— Wrapped in a blanket, with a cable wrapped around his neck and with visible signs of torture, the lifeless body of a man was found on a plot of land in the Águilas de Zaragoza neighborhood shortly before noon.

People walking through the property, which is accessed via Hermenegildo Luna and Alfredo Orta streets, reported the discovery to the authorities through the emergency number 911.

The victim of wilful homicide number 34 in July had already been at the place where he was dumped for several hours, apparently during the early morning, said a municipal police officer from the Valle District.

The crime scene was handed over to investigative police and field criminalistics experts belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the FGE.