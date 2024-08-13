Ciudad Juárez— The lifeless body of a person, wrapped in a blanket, was found this morning in the Hermenegildo Galeana neighborhood, reported personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Police from the Western District went to Ayutla and Petatlán streets to respond to an anonymous report that arrived at the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) indicating the existence of a package that looked like a body on the street.

A preventive agent who responded as the first responder said that the body was abandoned during the early morning near a Super Six store.

Police notified the State Investigation Agency (AEI) after securing the scene and placing yellow tape.

The number of people killed during the month of August reached 28 according to official statistics from the FGE’s Crimes Against Life Unit.