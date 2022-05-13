The volunteers: “We immediately helped the animal in an evident confusion and painful state on several parts of the body”

Lecce – “More interventions on the territory in a desperate attempt to save a life, dealing with the worst part that man can come up with: his cruelty towards those who have no voice”.

The activist denounces it on social media Matteo Cazzatotelling the story of a dog thrown from an overpass a Taviano (Lecce).

“After a report that reported a thud near an overpass and a dog weighing a few kilos coming out of the limp scrub, the zoophile guards and I arrive on site in a few minutes and the deduction is simple: the little one was thrown off the bridge ”.

“We immediately gave help to the animal in evident confusion and pain on multiple parts of the body. Now positive news is expected from the clinic and in the meantime the guard team will make the necessary findings and collect the elements to identify the author or authors of this umpteenth horrible gesture “.