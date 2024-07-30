Juarez City.- The third homicide of this Tuesday, but number 83 of the month of July, was reported anonymously to the authorities by a citizen this afternoon.

The body of a person wrapped in a white blanket stained with blood was found on a plot of land on Manuel Gómez Morín Boulevard and Paseo de la Victoria, where police from the Eastern District arrived.

The first to arrive at the scene, at 1:07 p.m., were officers from Unit 402, who placed yellow tape and are waiting for field forensic experts and investigative police to hand over the scene to them.