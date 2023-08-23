Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:14 p.m.



Librilla is immersed in the celebration of its patron saint festivities in honor of San Bartolomé. The residents live the scheduled festivities with great intensity, as is the case of Las Pitanzas, which this Tuesday night, for the second year, were held with the distinction of Regional Tourist Interest.

Las Pitanzas are a tradition consisting of throwing bread rolls, with a cross on top and blessed, from the balcony of the Town Hall to the ecstatic crowd that packs the square. An event dated in the year 1877.

There are several theories about its origin. According to the official chronicler of Librilla, Professor Fernando José Barquero, some bakers from Mallorca settled in the town in the 19th century, possibly being the introducers of the term, since “in Mallorca the distribution of bread is called pitanza,” he says. . And Barquero explains that “he who keeps a roll in his house will not suffer any fault during the year.”

Before the launch of the 8,000 pitanzas, the carving of the pattern was carried on shoulders from the house of the Herederos de Roldán, to the church. Next, the guests of the Corporation and pitanceros of honor hurried to throw the rolls to the thousands of people who crowd the square and surrounding streets every year. The figure of the Pitancero de Honor has fallen to the two families of local bakers, Hermanos Palma and Hermanos Almagro.