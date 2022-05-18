This is the story of two poor people puppies thrown in a garbage can. If people with a heart of gold had not intervened in time, their fate would certainly have been more tragic. Instead someone spotted them in time and brought them to safety. A new life begins for them.

THE Griffin Pond Animal Shelter volunteers they rescued them a week ago. And ever since then they have been wondering how a person can make such cruel gestures. In a post published on social media on May 12, the group tells of the miraculous rescue of the two dogs.

The volunteers found them by chance inside a garbage can, near a bar located in Scranton, city of Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. They had been locked up in a tight bag and thrown in the garbage. By themselves they could never have been saved.

Whoever made this terrible gesture wanted to sentence the two puppies to death, abandoned in the garbage, tightly closed in bags, with ever-increasing temperatures. Luckily they started crying and some people passing by found them.

Their yelps were fainter and fainter, but someone heard their cry of pain. Colvin and Blake, the little dog and the rescued dog who were given these names, are now safe. Colvin is fine, Blake instead needs more care from the vets.

Puppies thrown into a garbage can finally safe

The dogs had been mistreated and they were malnourished. The little dog struggled to move her hind legs. At the moment they are being treated by the veterinarians and as long as they get better we will not be able to think about a possible adoption.

Meanwhile, the agents have started investigations to find those responsible for this cruel act. Hoping that they find them and that justice takes its course.