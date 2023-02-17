Santo Stefano Magra – Sassi from the A15 flyover: three twenty-year-olds accused of attempted murder were arrested. The nightmare of motorists denounced by the columns of 19th century in the edition of yesterday Friday February 17th was neutralized by a joint action carried out by two crews of the Pontremoli traffic police and of the Santo Stefano Local Police, who in civilian clothes and with unmarked cars took up positions in the darkness near the overpass number of the A15 motorway between Aulla and Santo Stefano, from which in two single episodes some unknown persons had thrown stones and other blunt objects on passing cars. The agents thus surprised the perpetrators of the crazy and repeated gesture.

Investigators were on their trail, after complaints from some travelers whose cars had been hit, fortunately without consequences. And they had found several lemons in the street, probably mashed destroyed in the impact with the speeding cars during the fall from the bridge. On the night of Wednesday 15, however, stones were also thrown at passing vehicles and a car was hit. Only by a miracle did a serious accident not occur, because the windshield was smashed and the occupants miraculously escaped unharmed but visibly terrified.

On the following night of Thursday 16, the agents of the Pontremoli road and of the local Santo Stefano stopped the three twenty-year-olds residing in Val di Magra, who were approaching the same viaduct by car from secondary roads. With them in a bag they had some cobblestones, like those found the night before on the A15 roadway, and some cobblestones as well as several lemons. The three young men were arrested on the spot on heavy charges of attempted murder, and their position is being examined by the judicial authorities.