The General Syndicate of the Nation (SIGEN) fired the “militant auditor” of Public TV, Rolando Oreiro, who had to investigate the illegal withdrawal of $ 11.4 million in cash bags, since the auditor had been designated irregularly to carry out his work in Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), the state company that is run by Rosario Lufrano and manages the Public TV and National Radio.

The control body decided to ask the resignation of the “militant auditor” after Clarion reported that Oreiro was in an illegal situation on Public TV, since he had been appointed as an auditor there in February of last year, despite the fact that had collected $ 5 million for a voluntary retirement as auditor of SIGEN at the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) in 2018.

Official sources of SIGEN confirmed Oreiro’s “resignation”, but said “they do not know the reasons.” However, a government source told Clarion that “there was a request to resign from SIGEN for having omitted from his sworn statement that he had a voluntary retirement.”

Is that, according to current regulations, the “militant auditor” could not occupy a position newly appointed by SIGEN, with a gross salary of $ 457,550 per month as RTA auditor, until at least five years have passed since his dismissal in 2018.

Historical militant of the Buenos Aires PJ, Oreiro he was hugging Cristina Kirchner on your WhatsApp profile, until Clarion He published that information and changed the photo for another where he was alone and playing soccer.

The “militant auditor” Rolando Oreiro, in the new photo of his profile on WhatsApp.

When the scandal broke out over the irregular withdrawal of bags with money, Rosario Lufrano said that she ordered a “comprehensive audit” in RTA, by SIGEN.

In an interview he gave to Radio Rivadavia in those days, Lufrano said that he instructed “the external auditor” to “take action on the matter, check how much money had been withdrawn, how many invoices there are to complete the total and if those invoices are correct. made, if the detail of what was bought is consistent with the price. For the auditor to inform me, in addition, the chain of responsibility. Why that was done that way, “said Lufrano.

With his background, suspicions grew that Oreiro’s audit did not have the necessary independence to investigate the management headed by Lufrano.

Now, with the resignation of the auditor who headed that investigation, the crisis in Public TV deepens and the delivery of the audit report is delayed until SIGEN appoints a new auditor, something that has not yet happened.

Clarion could confirm that last week Diego Pascual, RTA’s Director of Personnel, also resigned., which is added to another two dismissals and three executives who are prohibited from entering the channel, as a result of the scandal with money bags on Public TV.

At the press conference three weeks ago, the public media authorities announced the dismissal of Guillermo Siaira, Director of Administration and Finance, and Ernesto Molinero, Production Manager, who had contracts with Public TV and submitted their resignations.

After dismissing these two officials and intervening in the areas involved, Alejandro de la Torre, deputy director of Administration and Finance, was prohibited from entering the canal; Ariel Berliner, Assistant Production Manager; and Andrea Mendes Guimaraes, Head of Accounting for Public TV.

These are permanent employees who are being audited to see what role they played in this scandal, since cash withdrawals of such amounts of money and cash payments to suppliers are prohibited.

“Until that is determined, at the request of the audit being carried out by SIGEN, they cannot enter the channel,” they told Clarion official sources.

They are all involved in the $ 11.4 million illegal mining operation in cash from a bank branch that is within the channel and its subsequent distribution to pay in cash to suppliers of the miniseries Belgrano’s forbidden loves.

The case of the “militant auditor”

The “militant auditor” Oreiro was appointed by the current Government as head of the Internal Audit of SIGEN in RTA, in February 2020, despite the fact that Oreiro charged around $ 5 million for a voluntary retirement as auditor of SIGEN in 2018, whereby he could not hold a newly appointed position by SIGEN.

Prior to his resignation, Oreiro assured Clarion that he resigned from the position of auditor of SIGEN at INCAA “on April 17, 2017, accepted on June 7 of that year by Resolution 102/17 (BO 33640). The withdrawal amount was collected in 2017 and it had finished before my registration in the auditor registry, “said Oreiro.

Although the information regarding the resignation of his position at INCAA is correct, since he had to leave when the Government fired its president Alejandro Cacetta and two managers of the official body when they were involved in a corruption scandal, in April 2017; It is impossible for Oreiro to have collected his voluntary retirement that same year, since his adhesion to the INCAA Voluntary Retirement Plan was on June 14, 2018, as contained in Resolution 1069/2018, signed by its then holder Ralph Haiek.

In fact, according to sources consulted by Clarion, Oreiro received an advance of $ 470,000 in August 2018 for his voluntary retirement from SIGEN, as an INCAA employee, plus another 12 installments, which started in September 2018 with $ 161,000 and ended in August 2019 with $ 230,000. In total, Oreiro collected $ 2,742,468, which at current values ​​would be around $ 5 million.

The auditor stated that after collecting his voluntary retirement, he registered in the SIGEN Registry, where he was appointed again as auditor, although this time in RTA, in February 2020. “I signed a contract with the company under the Contract Law regime. of Labor, since the company is managed by these labor contractual regulations and not by the public employment regime, “said Oreiro.

However, a specialist in the public sector explained that the Decree 263/18, which establishes the regulations for Voluntary Retirement “is very clear in its article 11, where it says that ‘the agents who access any of the Voluntary Retirement plans that are approved by this decree They may not be reincorporated under any form of employment or contracting of services or work for a term of FIVE (5) years counted from their discharge. “And the specialist added:” This prohibition includes RTA, the state company that manages Public TV. “

That is the reason why now Oreiro had to resign.

