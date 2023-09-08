Severe penalties for the three minors who, last January 21, threw an electric bike on Mauro Glorioso, reducing him to death

Yesterday the sentence arrived for the three minors who were reduced to the point of death last January Mauro Glorious, a Sicilian student living in Turin, by throwing a heavy electric bicycle on his head. The Juvenile Court of the Piedmontese capital sentenced them to sentences ranging from 9 years and 9 months to 6 years and 8 months.

A few days ago the harsh outburst that Michele Glorioso, the Brother di Mauro, entrusted to social media in view of the hearing that was held yesterday. Hearing that saw the three minors accused of the attempted murder of the 23-year-old Palermo student as defendants.

Michele basically has criticized the defense’s request of the defendants, which provided for a period of tested. Therefore, without any prison term.

I understand that there is the possibility that the three boys may be tested without ever apologizing. I wonder but can this really be allowed to those who prevented my brother from continuing a life like everyone else?

These are the words of the young man, who then wanted to address a thought right to poor Mauro, hoping that at the end of the hearing he could instead go to him and happily tell him that justice had been done.

The convictions

If the defense asked for probation, the accusation on the contrary, he had requested some very severe penalties for the three minors responsible for the crime of attempted murder. Their request was 13 years’ imprisonment for the 17-year-old and 9 years for the 15-year-old and the girl, also a minor.

The Juvenile Court of Turin, at the end of the hearing, finally sentenced to 9 years and 9 months the 17 year old, 9 years and 4 months the 15 year old and at 6 years and 8 months the only girl.

What happened to Mario Glorioso

It was the evening of January 21st last year and Mauro, a 23-year-old student at the University of Turin, originally from Sicily, was standing in line with his friends outside The Beach club in Turin. The pub is located on the left hand side of the “Murazzi“, right on the edge of the river.

Suddenly, one flew from the balcony above the room electric bicycle very heavy, which then fell straight on the 23-year-old’s head.

Rescued and transported to the hospital, the doctors worked long and hard to save his life.

It later turned out that 5 boys, belonging to a local baby gang and already known to the police, had launched that bike.