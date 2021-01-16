In the voice of Israel “Tito” López (41) there is no anger, there is not the anger of those who had a life and, from one moment to another, felt the shock. What is perceived in his tone is gratitude and the desire to recover a routine that was interrupted, to feel again the adrenaline of a soccer match with friends or the joy of a family celebration.

“Tito” says that there were a series of events that ended up in “the accident”, as he calls it. He talks about destiny and repeats that “there were many things”, he reads them together, as if they had been a message: “It had to happen to me and it had to leave”He states with certainty.

It was on November 12 that this Florencio Varela dock worker went from working to ending up in a coma after open heart surgery and, with his recovery, surprising the doctors who saved his life.

When he was returning by motorcycle, from Retiro, he almost by inertia took the Southeast Access. At 3.30 in the morning, at the height of the Bernal Triangle, he saw a shadow and felt the blow: they threw a cobblestone directly into his chest while it was circulating at about 80 kilometers per hour. They don’t know how, but he managed to drive a few meters until he stopped and fell unconscious. From the ambulance, he was able to send messages to his family to tell them what had happened but the blow was so strong that, after a CT scan, they discovered that he had a heart injury and internal bleeding.

“Tito” today, trying to get his life back at his home in Florencio Varela. Photos: Lucia Merle

“My wife was devastated. The doctors gave her no hope of anything. They said she had a 1% chance of surviving the operation. And, even if she did, the recovery was going to be very complicated. They were all bad, my dad, my brother But she told me ‘I had to go home alone, without you’, they all had a very bad time, “she says – now – from her home.

In October they will be married for 20 years and they hope to be able to celebrate “with many people” at a “big party.” “We sacrificed Christmas and New Years, we only spent the three of them, with my wife and my son, because I am still recovering and we have to take great care of ourselves because of the coronavirus. just now I started to go shopping, I grabbed the car again, but little and nothing. So we have a lot of hope this year to be able to celebrate in a big way, with many people, “he confesses.

The night of the robbery, “Tito” was returning from his job in the Port of the City of Buenos Aires, where he has been a prompter for more than 20 years. “I never go back on a motorcycle at that time for a safety issue. If I do it is in the morning or at most at 22. But that night I did: I had sold the car, I was about to change it and that’s why I didn’t want to use it” , he explains, as if that had been the beginning of that “destiny.”

“For me it was destiny, it had to happen to me and I had to leave. Because I would never have passed there at that time and I did it because of the procedure I had to do in the morning. And I wasn’t going to go that way either, when I got off work. I was thinking of going through Avellaneda, which is not safer but it was better. And with my head on other things, out of habit, I took the highway, the road of all my life, as if I were in a car, “he recalls.

“Everyone knows it, going through there is a bingo and this time it was my brother’s turn,” Ángel Gabriel López (35), “Tito’s” brother, was outraged while he was hospitalized.

During the two weeks that his older brother was hospitalized, he moved heaven and earth to find those responsible: they tried to find security cameras, witnesses and even contacted the families of other victims who had gone through the same thing. But it did not help much.

López and his motorcycle, which he never used when he returned late, precisely out of fear. On the day of the attack, he did not use the car because he had sold it. Photos: Lucia Merle

The investigation of the case is in the hands of the prosecutor Mariana Curra Zamaniego, of the UFI N ° 6 of Quilmes, and the 2nd police station of Bernal, but they have failed to identify the suspects of the brutal attack. There are no detainees nor have they taken any measures to prevent other events.

This point, known as the Bernal Triangle, is the point where the Villas Azul and Itatí overflow, on both sides of the Southeast Access, one of the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the region. On that descent no lighting or police presence, not even in the sentry box that they installed due to the insistent complaints.

Where they attacked Israel “Tito” López there are no security cameras, it is a blind spot. They discovered him after the murder of Nahuel Zacarías (23), who was attacked a few meters away on September 22, 2019. Nahuel was leaving work at 22 from a clothing store in the Abasto area. She had a three-month-old baby and they stoned him. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a column. He died the next day.

“I have no resentment, neither against the one who did this to me, nor against justice, nor with society. What I have is the desire to return to my life before, to feel the adrenaline of entering a soccer field to play ball with my veterans team and I am grateful for the support of my family, “he enthuses.

“So many things happened for this to happen to me that I can’t be angry. But I do want them to be caught, that what they did to me is so that it never happens to anyone again. Because the next one can leave a family shattered, may have another destination “, closes” Tito “, with a hand on his heart.

