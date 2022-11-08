UGT, CC OO and Sterm are organizing the strike, which they plan to call between 12 and 5 p.m. on November 17 and 24
The “critical situation of teaching” has led the Sterm, UGT and CC OO unions to organize a strike in schools for November 17 and 24, although the strike has not yet been formally called by the unions. unions. The UGT union launched yesterday the advance notice of the call for a strike in all the centers of
