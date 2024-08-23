Mexico City.- If the leadership headed by Marko Cortés refuses to change the direction of the PAN, the families of the founders will ask to “disassociate” their surnames from the party.

Manuel Gómez Morín, grandson of the founder, warned that all relatives would demand that the busts and surnames be removed from auditoriums, halls and squares.

Former candidate for the party leadership, he complained in an interview that Cortés and his group have “kidnapped” the PAN. “Faced with the kidnapping of the party that Marko and his group have maintained for some time, I took on the task of speaking with members of the González Luna, Estrada and Gómez Morín families to demand that Jorge Romero (aspiring to succeed the current leader), Marko Cortés, and Santiago Creel correct their course,” he explained.

“And if they don’t want to, we will have to disassociate the surnames from the founding families of the party and a total disassociation, to the point of demanding that they remove the names and surnames from party premises, along with the busts.”

Gómez Morín said that he had already requested an appointment with Jorge Romero to tell him that, “either they change course, or we disassociate our surnames from the institution.” “The way things are going, the party is going to end up in the dustbin of history and we do not want the surnames of the party’s founders to end up in the dustbin of history. As it is, the PAN is of no use to Mexico. We have to return institutionality to the PAN, demand that it open up to society and return internal democracy,” he said.