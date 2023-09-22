Cadets that participated in the filming of the movie “Heroic“they denounced threats for his appearance in the film.

“Heroic” It is a movie directed by David Zonanawhere to search portray abuse and violence within Heroic Mexican Military College.

The movie It premiered yesterday, September 21stin mexican cinemaswhich is already considered a “cruel” film that represents what the cadets experience inside the Military College.

Through an interview for Aristegui Newshe director David Zonana assured that cadets who participated in the film suffered threats by members of the Armed Forces.

“If I see you now you will see what it is to suffer”he commented David Zonana as one of the examples that they told the cadets.

Some threats are even related to depriving them of their freedom and disappearing them: “We are going to lift you up”Zonana commented.

In the face of threats, David Zonana He assured that so far they have not been presented complaints.

However, the teamHeroic” keeps working with Human Rights associationsand if necessary, proceed legally.

Where will Heroico premiere?

The movie “Heroic” It’s in Mexican movie theaters after his premiere he September 21st.