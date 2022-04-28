Monterrey.- “We have threats that they are going to kill us, that they are going to make us disappear, that we were the culprits, that we are murderers, and many very hurtful comments,” they said. Sarahí and Ivonne, friends who went to the party with Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa.

In interview with Televisa Monterrey the young They assured that the closure of their social networks was motivated by the threats that began to come against them after a person close to the victim shared their profiles on the internet.

“Threats were already coming to us, we feared for our lives,” said the women when asked why they did not join the search groups that were made prior to finding Debani’s body at the Nueva Castilla motel, in Escobedo, Nuevo León. .

Sarahí said she was sorry that a fun outing ended in tragedy, and more so because since that day she has not been able to leave her house practically for fear of reprisals, her mother has even missed work for the same reason.

“My dad passed away months ago, my mom is the one who supports the family. The fact of receiving threats scares me,” he said with a broken voice, on the verge of tears.

Regarding the statements made by Didi’s driver, Juan David Cuellar, both agreed that Debanhi probably did not hit him as he maintained in an interview with Info7, from ADN40.

They later explained that, when they appeared before the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGJNL), they decided to hand over their cell phones to be used as evidence in the investigation.

Despite being willing to participate in the case, they explained that they kept a low profile due to the possible attacks, although they went out to testify publicly because their life has completely changed since then.