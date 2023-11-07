There is concern in Peruvian soccer over a death threat to an Alianza Lima player, At the door of her house they left a wreath of flowers and a strong message that set off alarms in Inca lands.

Is about Carlos Zambrano, the former Boca Juniors defender, who reported the death threat through his social networks hours before the crucial match between Alianza Lina and Universitario de Deportes.

“For the shit… Carlos Zambrano. Trench U North“, can be read in the threatening message against the Peruvian national team player. The striking thing is that the flowers arrived at the Peruvian soccer player’s house along with a gift-wrapped object. Automatically, they called the police to investigate the incident and open the package, thinking that it could be an explosive.

Look, I’ll give you some money so you can continue being a journalist. Other criminals have gone to threaten Carlos Zambrano’s parents’ house to try to intimidate the player, only in this way are they looking for tomorrow’s final. pic.twitter.com/3EmNWNP2LD — Martin (@MJ_PP_1987) November 7, 2023

The first versions suggest that Those responsible for the incident would be the fans of the cream team identified with the ‘compadre’.

Mara Zambrano, The player’s mother expressed concern about the incident. “I don’t know why there is so much fear, these people trusting their team. Carlos (Zambrano) is seasoned with this type of actions.”

On the other hand, Carlos Zambrano’s brother accused the Universitario leaders of being responsible for inciting fans to hate.

Carlos Zambrano, formerly of Boca. Photo: Taken from TV broadcast

“They left a present at my old people’s house to atarantar. The statements of the rival leaders end in these cowardly acts. Unlike them, I ask our fans not to fall into this silly game and avoid all types of violence. Your encouragement is more valuable to achieve the goal,” he noted.

It should be noted that this Wednesday the final of Peru’s League 1 will take place, in which Alianza Lima receives Universitario at home for the second leg, the first leg ended in a draw, it was 1-1.

