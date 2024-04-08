He influencer Rodolfo “Fofo” Márquez26 years old and known as the “millionaire boy” of social networksis being investigated for attempted femicide. Last Thursday it was announced that the son of the late Mexican businessman Rodolfo Márquez Flores (he was part of the network of dealers of TotalEnergies, an energy company that produces and markets fuel, natural gas and electricity), was arrested by elements of the investigative police of the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico, in collaboration with agents of the Commission for the Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO), of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, and of the Municipal Police of Naucalpan, for having brutally beaten a woman, 52 years oldin the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Naucalpan, Edomex.

After the first hearing held last Saturday morning, in the Oral and Criminal Trial Courts in the municipality of Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, a judge established a justified precautionary measure of preventive detention against Fofo Marquez. Tomorrow there will be another hearing, in which it will be determined whether or not he will be linked to the process. Now, it has been revealed that An alleged criminal group in Tijuana, state of Baja California, Mexico, issued a strong threat to the young influencer.

According to information from local media, on a pedestrian bridge located On the Rosas Magallón bypass, near the Infonavit-Panamericano neighborhood, in Tijuana, Baja California, a “narco-message” was placed next to a human head, on which was written a warning addressed to the son of Rodolfo Márquez Flores. The alleged criminal group “los de la casa” stated that If the influencer hits a woman again, “this is going to happen to you and your family” (referring to the fact that they would cut off their heads), “in Tijuana, Mexico City, Guadalajara, wherever pin… morro hallucín Fofo Márquez finds you.”

How did influencer Fofo Márquez beat a woman?

Last Saturday, at the end of the first hearing, the woman attacked by Fofo Márquez, told the media that on February 22, he went shopping at Plaza Brisas, in the Ciudad Brisas neighborhood, municipality of Naucalpan, State of Mexico. He mentions that When parking, he lightly hit one of the mirrors of the vehicle in which the influencer was traveling.. Later, she got out of her truck and told a woman that she was the driver of the other vehicle, which I would call your insurance and they would pay for the damages. When he wanted to get her documentation from her, the influencer approached her, asked her if she was leaving and from one moment to the next, he began to hit her..

“He hit me for the first time and I didn't even understand why it was, I went to the floor, he grabbed the force as if he hated me, we had seen each other before, he started kicking me, once it seemed like he got tired of kicking me or I didn't.” “I know what was going on in his head, at that moment he started with his fist.”

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities