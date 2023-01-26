On January 26, what would be the semifinal of the Super Cup of Saudi Arabiaevent that would receive the newly hired team Cristiano Ronaldo; Al Nassr, against Al Ittihad, in the King Fahd International Stadium. The Portuguese had already made his debut with his new team and he did it on the right foot, however, a new challenge was in sight and it was to put the team on his shoulder and advance directly to the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.
rudi garcia, coach of Al Nassr, was not going to leave anything on the bench for this game and it was a logical matter. He jumped onto the pitch with his best weapons, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca, Gonzalo Martinez, Luis Gustavo and with the most recent signing, the Argentine goalkeeper, Augustine Rossi. García’s men accepted the challenge with the best tactical structure and their best starting squad.
The game took a very dynamic pace from very early on. The Al Ittihad he was superior in the longest amount of time and that is that from the beginning he proposed a game that constantly endangered Cristiano’s team, until he was ahead of the scoreboard for a long time. The match gave opportunities for everyone, but finally the team of ‘CR7‘ was thrashed and crushed for the of Romarinhowho made a great game.
All the cameras pointed towards the Portuguese star and it is that the responsibility fell on him as the highest figure on the pitch. Once again, Cristiano Ronaldo could not get what he was looking for despite the fact that he had a clear opportunity to hit the scoreboard. Not everything is over for ‘El Bicho’, as he is just arriving at his new club and like everyone else, he must undergo a necessary and significant adaptation process.
#thrash #crush #Cristianos #Nassr #Saudi #Arabian #Super #Cup #eliminated
Leave a Reply