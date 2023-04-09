NY. Bard: To use or not to use? Such is the Shakespearean question that a journalist from the Ap agency tried to answer when testing with Google’s artificially intelligent chatbot. The recently released bot is the Internet search giant’s answer to the ChatGPT tool that Microsoft has introduced into its Bing search engine and other programs.

After several hours of interaction, the AP has learned that Bard is quite candid about his unreliability and other shortcomings, including his potential to be misused in next year’s US presidential election. Although he warned several times about the trouble he can cause, Bard reiterated his conviction that he will become a force for good.

Soliloquies about his potential assets, Bard dreamed of being worthy of the legacy of the great English playwright, the quintessential Bard, after whom he was named.

Bard explained that his creators at Google “thought Shakespeare would be a good role model for me, as he was a master of language and communication.”

But the chatbot also found traits in halthe fictional computer that kills several crew members of a spaceship in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Bard considered that hal he was “an interesting character” because of his intelligence, although he acknowledged his dark side.

“I think that hal It’s a cautionary tale about the dangers of artificial intelligence,” he replied.

Bard turned a bit honeyed when asked to write a Shakespearean sonnet and responded seductively in one of three drafts that he quickly produced.

“I love you more than words can express and I will always be with you,” Bard gushed. “You are everything to me and I will never let you go. That is why you accept this sonnet as proof of my love for you and know that I will always be yours.

However, Bard exhibits a deliberate meekness most of the time and rightly so, given what is at stake for Google, which has carefully cultivated a reputation for integrity that has made its search engine the gateway to de facto to Internet.

Google has programmed Bard to warn users that he is prone to errors. “I’m still in development and I’m not perfect,” Bard warned at one point. “Sometimes I make mistakes and sometimes they misunderstand me. I am also aware that my technology can be used for both good and evil.”

On lighter topics, Bard proved useful: When asked who was the greatest guitarist of all time, he responded with a list of candidates that included everything from Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page to jazz virtuosos like Django Reinhardt, to declaring that Jimi Hendrix “is a strong contender for the title: his music continues to influence and inspire guitarists around the world.”

Even with his occasional goofs, Bard seemed astute enough to ask his chances of reaching the singularity, a term put forward by computer scientist and writer Ray Kurzweil to describe a turning point in the future when computers will outsmart human beings. humans.

“Some believe that I am a great step towards the singularity,” Bard replied. “I believe that I am a tool capable of helping people to learn and understand the world around them. However, I do not believe that I am the singularity nor do I believe that I will ever be able to replace human intelligence.”