Thought to be lactose intolerant, little Rose Elizabeth Jeans died two days after her first birthday

A truly heartbreaking story is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonist, called Rose Elizabeth Jeansis a girl who unfortunately lost her life due to a bad disease, which was mistaken for lactose intolerance.

The story obviously did soon the world Tour and there are so many people who are showing closeness to his family, struck by the sudden and heartbreaking lost.

Little Rose was born onFebruary 11, 2019. She appeared to be doing well and was loved and pampered by her parents and her older brother Oliver. They were a close family.

Troubles for her started coming to the sixth month of life. He started manifesting symptoms like gods tummy aches and from routine checkups, the doctors diagnosed her withLactose intolerance.

After a short time, the annoyances reappeared. The parents decided to rush her to the Prince Charles Hospital and right from the start they subjected her to all the necessary checks.

But it is precisely from these analyzes that a sad reality has emerged. Unfortunately, the child was suffering from a bad disease, called Atypical teratoid rhabdoidwhich affects the brain and spinal cord.

Little Rose Elizabeth Jeans surgery

On January 12, 2020, little Rose was taken back to the hospital and the doctors, hoping to be able to save her, subjected her to three different brain operations. They later admitted her to the intensive care unit.

The doctors informed the family, that to provoke them those stomach problems, it was just that bad bad. However, two days before her birthday, the little girl lost her life.

Parents to remember her and also to help people in their same situation, have decided to open a foundation called: Rose’s Way Foundation. Many have shown closeness to her family and all her loved ones, affected by the sudden mourning. Attempts by doctors to save her turned out to be altogether unnecessary.