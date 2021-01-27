Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Police General Command and the “Expo Dubai 2020” office have expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his directions to appoint National and Reserve service recruits «batch 15» to participate in the organization of «Expo» 2020 Dubai », in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: Deepest gratitude, appreciation and gratitude from the Expo 2020 family to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who directed the recruitment of national and reserve service recruits in the Expo 2020 And the great support provided by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, in order to produce the event in a manner befitting the reputation and position of the leading UAE.

Her Excellency added: “We feel proud and proud of the participation of a group of the nation’s members of the National Service and Reserve Program in the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai, to be an honorable facade for the United Arab Emirates in front of the world. With their experiences and potentials, it adds to their knowledge balance.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to appoint National Service recruits to participate in the organization of Expo 2020 Dubai, will be a qualitative addition to the state’s efforts to bring out the global event in the best possible way. Confirms the UAE’s leading position in organizing the largest and largest events on the global level, and providing an exceptional experience for visitors on the ground of the event.

His Excellency affirmed that the unlimited support of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan has strengthened the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Expo 2020 office and all their strategic partners in preparing for the global event to the fullest. In a way that contributes to providing all services to the participants in the exhibition with high professionalism and outstanding performance in order to make them happy.