The Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) and the National Electoral Institute (INE) carried out a demonstration of electronic ballot boxes at the Faculty of Higher Studies of Acatlán (FES Acatlán) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

The President of the IEEM, Amalia Pulido Gómez, explained that The objective of this activity was to allow students and professors to know, test and assess the functionality of the ballot boxes electronic, which would generate confidence in its implementation.

The demonstration was carried out in the auditorium of the Continuing Education Center of the FES Acatlán, in the presence of the INE Counselor, carla humphrey jordanand other IEEM and INE authorities.

During the activity, the operation of the electronic ballot boxes that will be used in the election to the Government in the state of Mexicowhich will take place on June 4.

According to Pulido Gomez, a total of 20,433 polling stations will be installed in the stateof which 164 will be electronic ballot boxes. Despite the fact that most of the election will take place in traditional polling places with paper voting, the pilot test will yield the necessary data to decide its eventual use in future exercises.

The presiding counselor highlighted that electronic voting has several advantages, such as the reduction of documentation production costs or the reduction of time and errors in key stages of the process, such as counting and counting the ballots.

For her part, the INE counselor, Carla Humphrey Jordan, refuted some myths that persist about electronic ballot boxes.

He assured that they cannot be hacked since they are not connected to the Internet. In addition, he clarified that the data stored in the ballot box cannot be manipulated, but it can be recounted if necessary, since they issue a printed witness.

The INE Counselor also explained that ballot boxes of this type do not depend on electricity, since they have a battery that lasts approximately 8 hours. In addition, she assured that the software does not belong to any company that could privatize it, but that it was developed by the INE.

The director of Electoral Statistics and Documentation of the Executive Directorate of Electoral Organization (DEOE) of the INE, Daniel Eduardo Flores Góngora, explained the operation of the INE 7.0 Ballot Box and the Jalisco Electronic Ballot Box, which will be the models that will be used in the Conference Election of June 4.

He also coordinated a voting simulation among the attendees, who were able to cast their votes through these ballot boxes.

In her speech, the IEEM Electoral Counselor, Patricia Lozano Sanabria, thanked UNAM for creating these spaces.