Austria tested covid-19 detection devices in kindergartens in the shape of a lollipop, an alternative for children who fear nasal or throat tests.

A group of youngsters tested this new procedure this week in a Vienna kindergarten.

With the reopening of schools, it is feared that the most contagious variants of the virus will spreadespecially among children.

A group of children tested this new procedure (AFP) this week in a Vienna nursery.

35,000 PACIFIERS ALREADY RESERVED

To “control infections” and propose “a sensible alternative to other test options”, the Austrian province of Burgenland already reserved 35,000 of these tests detection, said a regional government spokesman.

Parents in this region received a letter to inform them that each child I would receive three of these tests per week free of charge.

Parents will receive three of these tests per week (AFP) free of charge.

“It makes sense to have stricter controls in the field of education,” said Dominik Krotschek, father of a three-year-old boy.

“There was no problem: today we did it again and It works well“, He said.

Austria tested lollipop (AFP) covid-19 detection devices in kindergartens.

These devices were invented by Manuela Foedinger, who runs the laboratory at the Kaiser-Franz-Joseph hospital in Vienna, who has already devised another easy-to-use method, with gargle, widely used in this country of 8.9 million people.

Foedinger is currently conducting a study in five kindergartens with children between the ages of one and six to determine the reliability of these tests with a view to expanding their use, a spokesperson said.

AFP Agency.

Look also



GML