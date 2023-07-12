The Alcantarilla City Council has expanded the comprehensive rehabilitation project of the municipal sports center, with a new own contribution of 151,000 euros, which is added to the more than 3.5 million euros of the initial project. The objective is to “improve the facilities, energy efficiency, accessibility, habitability and user safety,” according to municipal sources.

The works, whose entire project has just gone out to tender (a process that will close on July 20), will begin in September, according to the forecasts of the Consistory. They include the improvement of the facilities of the Fausto Vicent pavilion, the Ángel Sornichero soccer field and the first phase to recover the summer pool. The sports complex has an area of ​​more than 4,000 square meters.

After the renovation of the municipal sports facilities, the Fausto Vicent pavilion will have a lifting platform to improve accessibility to the stands, as well as a new roof, thermal insulation of the façade, air conditioning, heating and hot water by aerothermal energy, with a biomass boiler support, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, mechanized windows and bioclimatic passageways, which generate shade and regulate the temperature.

See also First game in Germany: How the Allianz Arena was rebuilt for the NFL The rehabilitation of the complex, with the help of the EU, will allow savings of 80% on the energy bill

The football field will have a roof over the stands to provide shade for the attendees and the changing rooms under the stands will be renovated, which will have improved thermal insulation, air conditioning and hot water by aerothermal energy, photovoltaic panels and a ramp to facilitate accessibility .

The first phase to recover the municipal summer pool, which is currently in disuse and closed to the public, consists of completely rehabilitating the changing rooms to subsequently undertake more phases. With these measures, plus the replacement of lighting with LED lights, movement sensors and light regulation, “the complex will save more than 80% of its current energy consumption and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by 86%.” », they specify from the Consistory.

The complementary works that extend the initial project consist of a new box with an access ramp and a new toilet in the Fausto Vicent pavilion; in the municipal summer pool, an access ramp from the changing rooms to the pool; signaling, fire-fighting installation and replacement of electricity and telecommunications systems in all buildings, in addition to repairing damaged structural elements.

In total, they represent an investment of 3.7 million euros, of which 824,000 are provided by the City Council and 2.9 million euros are financed by European ‘Next Generation’ funds, through the Program to Promote the Rehabilitation of Public Buildings (Pirep).