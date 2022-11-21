Due to the great chaos caused by an ammonia leak that occurred in an ice factory in Guamúchil, the Instituto de Protección Estatal de Protección Civil in Sinaloa, as well as PC in Salvador Alvaradogave a tour of the facilities of the place in question with the aim of analyzing its conditions and determining measures of prevention.

We recommend you read:

As a result of the analysis carried out, José Carlos Espinoza, head of Civil Protection in this municipality, pointed out that they saw the need to temporarily close the production area of ​​this factoryin search of not carrying out work in which it is necessary to use the ammonia. This is a sign that must be respected, and will end once the company has the Internal Program of Civil protection. Meanwhile, this factory will only be able to sell what is already produced until before the accident.