The former footballer of Lazio, Turin and Ternana, Vincenzo D’Amico announced on social media that he has cancer: the message on Facebook

Shocking news for a well-known face of Italian football and television. It’s about Vincent D’Amicoformer footballer, captain and flag of Lazio, with which he won the historic 1974 championship as a protagonist. The former midfielder has in fact announced on his social channels that he has a tumor and that he is doing his best to win his battle.

Born in Latin on November 5, 1954, D’Amico showed his immeasurable talent for playing football since he was a child. He starts in the youth sector with the Cos Latina shirt, then continues with Almas and finally arrives at Lazio in 1970.

After a season in the youth team, he was added to the group first team and from there he practically never moved again, except for a brief spell at Turin and the last two years of his career at Ternana in Serie C2.

With the biancocelesti he made his debut in 1971, when he was not yet 18 years old. During a friendly match he suffers a serious injury injurywhich holds him out all season 72-73.

In 1974 he recovered and slowly, with goals and convincing performances, he took a permanent place among the holdersthe band from captain and the love of the fans.

That season Lazio will even become a legend, managing to win a historic championship. D’Amico, together with MastersWilson e Giorgio Chinagliawins the historic first Serie A championship for the Biancocelesti.

In 1980 he was sold against his will to Turinwhere, however, he will only remain for one season before returning to wear the Lazio shirt.

It will do so until 1986, when it is sold to Ternana in Serie C2, where he will end his career as a footballer in 1988.

Later he tried career from trainer, sports manager and, more recently, that of sports commentator for RAI networks.

The tragic announcement of Vincenzo D’Amico

Today Vincenzo D’Amico is 69 years old and has chosen social networks to give a sad announcement which concerns him. Here are his words:

They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying.

No doubt, therefore, that the former champion has discovered that he has a cancer and that he is being treated to heal as soon as possible.

It is not clear where the pathology affected him, but there are already many i messages of affection and closeness received from colleagues in the world of sport and above all from his fans, who have never forgotten him.