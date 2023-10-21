This 9 year old girl feels different, she is afraid of people’s judgement, even though her mother does everything to make her happy

A story that moved the world. A 9 year old girl born without an eye, forced to suffer since she was only one year old and now a victim of bullying by her classmates. Her mother wanted to launch an appeal to all parents and start a fundraiser to give her little girl the chance to receive a bionic eye.

The 9-year-old girl suffers from one severe microphthalmia. When she was only one year old, doctors tried to help her with a prosthesis. At just 3 years old, however, she underwent a revolutionary operation that gave her a new eye, built with fat taken from her belly. She was the first person ever to undergo such an operation in the UK.

Unfortunately, after a collapse on the side of the prosthesisdoctors realized what that structure was too heavy for the face of a little girl of just 3 years old.

In the following years, the minor underwent other interventions. Mom told well 24 operations from birth to today. Her friends cannot understand her suffering and often make fun of her. The 9-year-old girl suffers and feels different. Her face has gotten worse due to all the operations and what this mother wants is just to give a little serenity to his little girl. For this reason she turned to parents all over the world, asking them to teach their children to accept the different. Bullying can become dangerous.

Not only that, this mother asked those same people for help, through one fundraiser. He would like to give his daughter a bionic eye, which unfortunately is not provided by the UK National Health Service. It will have to be built specifically for the 9-year-old girl from the United States.