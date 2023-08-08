There are many utilities that artificial intelligence can have on a day-to-day basis to make us much more productive. But beyond the uses that we could consider ‘ethical’, different researchers are also investigating the possibility of using it to interpret keyboard input only with audio.

That is, each of the keyboards on the market emits a particular sound depending on the key that is pressed. Using this feature, the artificial intelligence it can be used to identify the keys that are being pressed simply by listening to them (with prior training). And obviously this is something ‘useful’ to get passwords from other persons.

A Cornell research team has been responsible for leading this study in which passwords are guessed with 95% accuracy. Obviously, it can’t work on any random keyboard, but must be trained for specific hardware. Specifically, the study focused on a MacBook Pro For training. 36 individual keys were pressed 25 times each, so that the artificial intelligence could associate each of the sounds with the key pressed. It was possible to detail that there were very subtle differences between each of the sounds emitted by the keys.

Thus, by placing the artificial intelligence next to a MacBook while it is being written, even through Zoom, you can determine which keys are being pressed. And the main use lies precisely in determining the passwords that are being written, being a really interesting way of hackalthough it has many limitations.

Specifically, it is detailed that mechanical keyboards are ideal for this type of training compared to membrane keyboards. However, it would also be very easy to remove the vulnerability with white noise while it is being written. Although what is really important is the fraudulent use that can be made to steal a password simply by leaving a device listening while someone is writing in person or through Zoom.

Via: gearrice

Editor’s note: Well, it was a matter of time. Things are going to get really rough, at least two-step authentication still works.