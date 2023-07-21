At the beginning of the year, a series known as Pokémon Concierge was revealed to us, which will soon arrive at Netflix and establishes new animation for the franchise, since it is stop motion about what seems to be a paradise that will be in charge of Haru. She is the protagonist of the show, of which some details about her personality have been revealed.

Through a new interview, the actress who will give the girl a voice shared with us what her life is about, commenting that she has relaxed to have a more pleasant job and that, of course, she likes to carry out. And it is that she will have left the responsibilities of a company aside, this in order to lose stress and gladly attend to pocket creatures.

Here his statement:

Haru is a very hard-working person. She is overworked. She is lost and then decides to work at Pokémon Concierge. It is her job to show hospitality to the Pokémon. She makes mistakes, fails, and then tries again. She learns a lot by working. She used to work for a company, but she had to be perfect there. Haru was under too much pressure. Expectations of making others happy. She changed jobs and began to accept her imperfection. Psyduck is a character where you can’t see what he is. Haru is interested and Psyduck watches. Having that interaction softens Haru’s heart. She feels that it’s okay for her not to know how Psyduck feels. They grow together.

Remember that this series premieres in December in Netflix.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I’m looking forward to seeing this new animation, especially having a space where battles aren’t a priority, and seeing them interact more calmly definitely draws attention.