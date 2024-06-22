Mexico City.- Juan Ramón de la Fuente, who was appointed by the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, as the next Secretary of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

During the talk, spokesperson Matthew Miller reported, they talked about the issues of the bilateral relationship, including the fight against fentanyl trafficking and migration.

“They discussed our enduring partnership across the spectrum of shared interests, including irregular migration, the fentanyl threat, economic prosperity, climate change and renewable energy,” Miller said in a statement released by the State Department.

Miller said Blinken congratulated de la Fuente on the announcement of her appointment as the next Chancellor and expressed the Biden administration’s interest in working closely with the next president.

“Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the United States and Mexico and our commitment to working closely with the administration of President-elect (Claudia) Sheinbaum as equal partners to promote the values ​​and interests of both countries,” he said.

In a radio interview with Manuel López San Martín, De la Fuente confirmed the conversation held with the head of US diplomacy, with whom he agreed to maintain the high-level dialogue established during the current administration.

“There is the migration issue, without a doubt, it will continue because migratory flows are increasing throughout the world. Why should we think that in this region, ours, it will decrease? It is not true, they will continue to grow. “The challenge is how do we better organize these migratory flows?”

“(Also) how do we do it while respecting the rights of migrants? How do we offer greater security conditions? How can we try to ensure that both the United States and we can take greater advantage of this extraordinary workforce that migrants represent? How do we continue working on the root causes in the countries of Central and South America?”

“In short, all of these are questions for which we have to find answers that have, on the one hand, a foundation in what has already been done and worked and also learn from the lessons of what was tried and did not work,” he stated. .